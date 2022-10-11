Labour HQ Returns to Southwark

Westminster insiders will be interested to learn that Labour is set to move out of their Southside Victoria Street offices, above House of Fraser, and move to a new HQ. While Labour hasn’t announced the new location, Guido understands the party is moving south of the river to Southwark for the first time since Neil Kinnock was leader. PAds haven’t been told the location yet, with one saying the party’s claiming the new HQ landlord doesn’t want it to be released yet. “Near the station” is the most one Labour source has been told. Guido will be keeping an eye out for the tax situation of the landlord…

Further announcements this morning show Labour mobilising for the next election. The most prominent of the changes is the departure of Sir Keir’s chief of staff, Sam White. Policy and communications will be moving into Party HQ, reporting to general secretary David Evans rather than to LOTO. Liz’s conference speech insult about the North London anti-growth coalition clearly spooked Labour into moving south of the river…