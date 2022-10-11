Labour Deny “Dirty Tricks” Claims After Sam Tarry’s Deselection

Sam Tarry (“I am crestfallen”) is taking his deselection so well his camp are now donning their tinfoil hats and accusing the Labour Party of “dirty tricks” and vote rigging. That’s surely the only explanation for his losing the seat by 138 votes last night.

According to the Telegraph, Team Tarry are claiming around 20 of his supporters were turned away at the door yesterday as they hadn’t received ballot papers. Meanwhile Tarry himself is sulking around calling his loss a “manufactured political circus” and demanding assurances of “the integrity of the result.” Labour assure they have full confidence in the vote, and Jas Athwal won fair and square. You lost, Sam. What next? A Stop the Steal march on Southside? Make Ilford Great Again?