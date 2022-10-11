Esther McVey Steps Down as Chair of Blue Collar Conservatives

Esther McVey has stepped down as chair of the Blue Collar Conservatives, ten years after setting it up with Philip Davis and Clark Vasey. The reins have been handed to co-conspirator favourite – and undeniably blue collar – Lee Anderson. Lee announced the move a few days ago on Facebook. His announcement post also revealed he was offered a job in Liz’s government, though turned it down as “being in [government] is not for me.”

Esther tells Guido she thought “it was time that I handed over the reins to someone else.”

“The genesis of it was that we could see most Labour MPs wouldn’t recognise a member of the working classes if they tripped over one and that actually those working class voters had more in common with Conservative Party values than the Labour Party – something that came to fruition at the last election with Boris.”

She praises Lee Anderson as a real-life example of the working class journey from Labour to Conservative, and therefore the “ideal person to ensure we retain those Blue Collar voters at the next election”. Lee’s wasting no time in the role and has already announced their latest campaign: pushing for life skills such as cooking to be mandatory lessons in school. What else…