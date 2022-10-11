Boris Registers “The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd” Private Company

Well, that didn’t take long. Yesterday, “The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd” was incorporated on Companies House, just a month after Boris left Downing Street. Theresa May did the same thing just before she hit the after-dinner speech circuit (£130,000 a pop). Wonder what Boris has in mind…

In a wonderfully circular statement, a spokesperson for the company claimed:

“The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd will support Boris Johnson’s private office in line with similar structures established by former prime ministers.”

While Boris himself is listed as a person with significant control, the only registered company officer is Shelley Williams-Walker, who co-conspirators may remember as Boris’s former Head of Operations in No.10. And the DJ at the lockdown party in which a SpAd managed to break Wilf’s swing…

Hat-tip: Cat Neilan