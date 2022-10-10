Tory MPs Brace for 1922 Elections

1922 elections seem to come around earlier every year. We had a set in July as MPs prepared to get rid of Boris and now just three months later, Liz may be facing the same attempt at a hostile takeover. Guido has seen one Tory MP’s letter ahead of the contest – understood to be likely to be held next week. Or the week after, depending on the number of select committee vacancies after the reshuffle…

David Morris is first out of the gate, with a letter to colleagues setting out his desire to become a vice-chairman. Morris writes:

“I feel it is as important now than ever we have a steady crew and a hand on the rudder of our ship to enable our Captain, Chairman, Sir Graham Brady to navigate the Conservative Parliamentary Party through the perceived storms ahead.”

Eye-catchingly he’s promising to fight for MPs ahead of next month’s publication, saying “no colleague should be left behind.” Guido hasn’t yet heard of any other Tory MPs putting their names forward, though that’s probably because nominations haven’t opened yet and David Morris is particularly keen.

Speaking to one committee source they believe the election will produce a mix of pro- and anti-Liz MPs, and don’t sense real hunger to do anything radical such as changing rules around the 12-month grace period on a vote of no-confidence.

On the Saturday night of conference outside the Hyatt Bar, Guido bumped into Michael Gove before he set off the 45p tax rate bomb on Laura Kuenssberg’s show. When Guido asked what his conference plans were, Michael said he was a) planning on not making any headlines and b) preparing his 1922 election platform, before hastily clarifying that was a joke. Given A proved to be untrue, can we really rule out B?