Paul Scully Made Up at Latest Ministerial Gift

Guido spotted a surprising update to Paul Scully’s register of ministerial interests this morning. In February, the BEIS minister received £370-worth of cosmetics from ASOS. A subtle dig from the makeup brand…

Paul chose not to to keep the gift – well above the £140 limit – and it was kept by the department. Asked by Guido why he didn’t want the self-care gift, Paul said that plenty of people in the department deserve a bit of pampering courtesy of ASOS. He’s happy with a bit of “bald patch deshine” and some concealer for the bags under his eyes when he appears on TV. Westminster’s own Ru-Paul’s Drag Race…