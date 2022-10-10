John Cleese Joins “KGB News”

John Cleese is set to get a show on GB News, alongside Andrew Doyle. On the Today Programme he claimed he “didn’t know” who GB News were before being approached. This comes despite the fact he had previously referred to it as the “late unlamented GB News” and dubbed them “KGB News”, referring to their funding. To be fair to John, he’s not as young as he used to be.

John is an opponent of wokeism and says the move was made possible by their pro-free speech platform. When he was asked about joining the BBC, he replied “not on your nelly”, predicting he would be cancelled within five minutes. Guido wishes Cleese all the best in his new position, though that may conceivably not be entirely welcome…