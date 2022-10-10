James Bowler Confirmed as New Treasury Permanent Secretary

James Bowler has just been confirmed as the new Treasury permanent secretary.

“The Cabinet Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister and in agreement with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has appointed James Bowler as the new Permanent Secretary to the Treasury. James is currently Permanent Secretary for the Department for International Trade and was previously Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Office. James brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and experience of HM Treasury from over 20 years in the department, combined with experience working with business and representing Britain internationally from his time at DIT. “

An email to Treasury civil servants says he will formally start next week “and we know he is really looking forward to his return to the Treasury… we know James is keen to do an all staff address in the coming days that we will ensure is broadcast to all 3 sites.”