Kwasi Moves Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to 31st October

Kwasi Kwarteng has written to Treasury Select Committee Chair Mel Stride to confirm the inevitable: the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan, and the accompanying OBR forecast, will be published early, in an attempt to exorcise the demons released by his last announcements. They’re now set for 31st October, having initially been set for 23rd November – a potential Nightmare Before Christmas. Obviously he wasn’t content with spooking the markets just once…

Will Truss stick to her libertarian guns? Or will the event be more of a Blair Witch Project? You’ve heard of trickle-down, now get ready for trick-or-treat…