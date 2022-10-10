Barristers Back Down on Strikes After Accepting 15% Pay Rise

Criminal barristers have finally voted to end their strike action after voting 57% in favour of accepting the government’s originally proposed 15% pay rise. The Criminal Bar Association today announced the result after balloting took place last week, having backed down on their previous demands for a 25% bump. A big win for Brandon Lewis just a month into the job…

Following the result, Lewis said:

“My priority in these first few weeks as Lord Chancellor has been to end CBA strike action and reduce delays for victims, and I’m glad that barristers have now agreed to return to work. This breakthrough is a result of coming together and restarting what I hope to be a constructive relationship as we work to drive down the backlog and ensure victims see justice done sooner.”