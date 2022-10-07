WATCH: Marina Hyde Endorses the Taxpayers’ Alliance Core Policy Agenda

Marina Hyde has a new book out based on her often hilariously opinionated and searing columns – usually decrying Brexit and roasting the political players involved. In a real turn up for the books, the Guardian columnist has some sound opinions that Guido heartily agrees with – particularly on the Guidoisation of politics. This is the idea that democratic politics, which has long been recognised as a branch of show business for ugly people, is increasingly a sub-genre of reality television, with interchangeable characters. That’s not a particularly left/right belief.

In an interview about the book she argues that generally we have an “unbelievably bad crop of politicians”. More specifically soundly, when Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy asks the classic beauty pageant contestant’s question, “If you could change anything in the world, what would you change now?”, instead of calling for world peace, Marina calls for the simplification of the tax system, implicitly endorsing a long standing policy goal of the Taxpayers’ Alliance. She praises Hong Kong’s slimmed-down system, which whilst progressively starting at 2%, goes up to a maximum top rate of just 17%. It also has clear and simple tax rules with few loopholes. James Roberts, managing director of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, says “It’s heart-warming to hear of comrade columnists now calling out the complex and burdensome tax system. Get in touch and we’ll sign you up!” Something to splurge the royalties on, Marina.

“What Just Happened?!: Dispatches from Turbulent Times” – Marina Hyde