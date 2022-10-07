Conor Burns Has Tory Whip Suspended

The Sun has revealed that Trade Minister Conor Burns has had the Tory whip suspended pending an investigation following behavioural complaints at party conference. Burns says he will “fully cooperate with the investigation and looks forward to clearing his name”…
UPDATE: No. 10 spokesperson says:
“Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect.“The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”