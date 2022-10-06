WATCH: Protester Loses Phone in Scuffle with Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson’s latest approach to dealing with mouthy protesters no longer involves witty putdowns – now it’s turning rather more physical. Sheltering from the downpour on the final day of conference, Anderson was approached by an angry mob accusing the Tories of being “killers“. Anderson kept quiet as the group approached, though as they edged closer and started pointing a camera in his face, he eventually lost his patience and pushed the cameraman’s hand away, resulting in the protester dropping his phone. Anderson told the police there was no need to press charges on the group after being led away to safety…
mdi-tag-outline Tory Conference
mdi-account-multiple-outline Lee Anderson
mdi-timer October 6 2022 @ 14:15 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments