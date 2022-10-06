Starmer: Liz Truss is the “Destroyer of Growth…”

On cue, Sir Keir has hit the airwaves this morning to go on the counterattack after Liz’s conference speech. As expected, Liz’s “anti-growth coalition” line is doing all the heavy lifting, with Starmer erupting into a kind of “I know you are, but what am I?” defence on BBC Radio Sheffield:

“Oh for heaven’s sake… the enemies of growth? She has just passed a kamikaze mini-Budget which has lost control of the economy, is putting hundreds of pounds on people’s mortgage bills […] that is the absolute opposite of growth. She’s…she- she’s absolutely not just anti-growth, she’s the destroyer of growth!”

Like Liz last week, Starmer made a whistle-stop tour of local media this morning, so inevitably he was asked about this repeatedly. He reacted more of less the same way in each interview, as though it’s the first time he’d heard the accusation. At least he’s nailed the message discipline…