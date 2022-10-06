Johnny Mercer Breaks Rank Over Benefits

Since returning to the backbenches Johnny Mercer has been quick to abandon his military discipline. Beyond accusing Liz of lying over promises of a Veteran’s cabinet post, he’s now held a Facebook live session where he made more offensive manoeuvres. He expressed his support of raising benefit payments in line with inflation, saying he will “fight hard in parliament” for the increase. Mercer is well aware of the consequences of his campaign, specifying “if that means I get kicked out of the Tory party, ok fine”.

Mercer’s barrages didn’t end there. He was non-committal when asked if the Tory party had a future, adding “we’ll have to wait and see”. He then took aim at those standing for leadership, saying “it blows my mind that some of these people think they can lead this incredible country”. Could Mercer go independent?