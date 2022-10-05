Tory Comms Void Grows Bigger

It looks like Penny Mordaunt’s four-letter review of government comms was on the money. Firstly, there’s the appointing of a permanent No.10 Press Secretary once Alex Wild returns to CCHQ, having temporarily filled the role since September. Downing Street originally approached Priti’s former SpAd Harry Methley, who after much soul-searching, decided it wasn’t for him. With Wild reportedly wanting to head back to Matthew Parker Street soon to gear up for the next election, finding someone willing to stick around may prove difficult…

Then there’s Adam Jones, No.10’s Director of Political Communications, who Guido hears is set to jet off on an extended holiday for his honeymoon within the next month. Apparently the question of who, if anyone, will cover for him in the meantime is also up in the air…

All this is obviously not doing much to reassure agitated MPs. Last night at another Tories in Comms conference reception, Trade Minister Conor Burns followed up on Penny’s previous comments by insisting “we need comms experts”. You don’t say…