Nurse Facing Sack for “Don’t Resuscitate Tories” Jibe

Miranda Hughes, the nurse enjoyed her fifteen minutes of fame this week for insisting on national television that the NHS “shouldn’t resuscitate Tories“, is – shockingly – about to lose her job. Speaking to the Telegraph, Hughes revealed she’d violated her company’s “media policy” and is now being shown the door. Apparently wishing death upon millions of people ran contrary to her employer’s views. Who knew? Although she still blames all this on the Twitterati…

“They can do that to me because of their media policy. I am not allowed to say anything. I have brought the company into disrepute so yes I am being sacked. The reason I went on the programme was that you cannot care for your patients, it’s impossible. Because I care too much and even Jeremy Vine said to me working in the NHS broke you […] I lost my temper and I said something inappropriate. Now I am going to lose my job because the Twitterati have gone to town.

Before her star-making appearance on Channel 5 this week, Hughes worked in private healthcare, although she hasn’t revealed the name of her (now ex) employer. She might not have as much free time going forward as she thought, though. The Nursing and Midwifery Council say they may launch a full investigation…