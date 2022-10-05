Liz’s Lyrical Theme

Liz Truss is currently delivering her Party Conference speech, and Guido couldn’t help but take notice of her walk-out song choice of 90s classic ‘Moving on Up’ by M People. Although she went with the chorus, the first verse contains the lyrics “you’ve done me wrong… go on pack your bags”. Which will do nothing to calm reports from the Telegraph that Liz is planning a clampdown on Tory Rebels…

The song has strong Labour links as songstress Heather Small’s son was elected as a councillor for the party in May. It had also previously been used by Gordon Brown in his 2008 conference speech. Just as the wheels were starting to come off his premiership…