If memory serves Guido correctly, Jeremy Corbyn managed a minus 60 net approval rating at his worst. Liz has a net approval rating of minus 59. Guido is told it is the lowest rating ever recorded of a Conservative Party leader. Her speech today needs to be the beginning of a turnaround. If she goes on to win a general election it will be a comeback on a par with a resurrected Elvis replacing Britney in Las Vegas…