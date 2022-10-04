WATCH: NIMBY Protesters Crash Tory Conference Reception

NIMBYs from the Surrey-based Wisley Action Group somehow managed to smuggle themselves into the conference secure zone last night to deafen councillors sipping cocktails and whine about housebuilding. Captured on video by a co-conspirator, the group arrived at the Cratus Communications drinks reception, megaphones in hand, to yell about ongoing housing developments in Wisley… even though not a single member of the government was present. Apparently the noisy protester with the megaphone was held outside by police for a while afterwards…