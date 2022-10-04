WATCH: Iain Duncan Smith Backs Raising Benefits With Inflation

Iain Duncan Smith has added his voice to the chorus of rebels piling on Liz to raise benefits with inflation. Speaking at a ConservativeHome fringe the former Work and Pensions Secretary argued giving to the poorest was a more efficient way of going for growth, as they would spend it quicker. He’s had a quick change in tune since backing Liz for leader…

He argued:

“The money you give to people through their benefits system will end up almost certainly back in the economy in double-quick time, so there is a positive to this…”

Later in the event he added it “wouldn’t make sense” to not keep benefits up with inflation. Considering the Chancellor is soon to set out his plan to deal with borrowing, the cuts have to come from somewhere…