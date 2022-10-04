Tory Rebels Threaten Yet Another Row Over Benefit Cap

No sooner does one conference row end than another begins. Just as the dust settles on the 45p tax rate U-turn, Tory rebels are now agitating over benefits payments, with MPs across the party – even some on the frontbench – pushing Liz to uplift benefits in line with inflation. According to Liz, “no decision” has been taken yet, other than for pensioners. She told LBC this morning:

“When people are on a fixed income, when they are pensioners, it is quite hard to adjust. It’s a different situation for people who are in the position to be able to work.”

Meanwhile on Times Radio, however, her own Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt was busy once again going characteristically off-script, claiming “it makes sense” to commit to the uplift come rain or shine. Michael Gove is – predictably – saying the same. Even DWP Secretary Chloe Smith has been going around saying “protecting the most vulnerable is a big priority for me”, which surely signals the way the wind is blowing…

UPDATE: For interested co-conspirators, here is the full clip of Mordaunt speaking to Times Radio: