David Lammy’s On-Air Apology to Mark Fullbrook

As first revealed by Guido, David Lammy has issued his grovelling apology to No.10 Chief of Staff Mark Fullbrook. Lammy had baselessly accused Fullbrook of vote-rigging in Puerto Rico during his LBC show two weeks ago. On the same show, he’s now rowed back and offered a full apology…

“On my show two weeks ago, I spoke to the journalist Gabriel Pogrund about a story regarding Mark Fullbrook, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff. The story related to allegations of bribery and corruption in Puerto Rico, which are now the subject of an FBI investigation. As I said at the time, Mr. Fullbrook is a witness to that investigation, and is engaging voluntarily with the United States authorities. In my discussion with Gabriel Pogrund, a suggestion was made that Mr. Fullbrook was involved with vote-rigging. I’m happy to confirm that Mr. Fullbrook isn’t facing any allegations of vote-rigging, and to apologise for any distress caused by the incorrect suggestion…”

“Happy” to apologise once m’learned friends came knocking…