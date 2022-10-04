Kwasi’s Fiscal Plan Set for November 23rd“Definitely”

Anyone trying to keep up with the scheduled date for Kwasi’s medium-term fiscal plan probably has whiplash by now. Last night, the FT reported the Chancellor was bringing the publication date forward to reassure markets, along with the OBR’s forecast. Treasury Select Committee Chair Mel Stride said the same, claiming it’s now set for the end of October, rather than November 23rd. Fine. All clear so far…

Except Kwasi later insisted on GB News that it definitely wasn’t moving:

“‘Shortly’ is the 23rd. People are reading the runes […] it’s going to be the 23rd.”

“People reading the runes” in this case including the Chair of the Treasury Select Committee. Liz herself later said it’s coming in November, and Treasury Civil Servants were told in a team meeting this morning that anything to the contrary was just “press speculation“. Guido understands, however, that the people reading the runes are onto something: the Treasury is still considering adjusting the date after all…