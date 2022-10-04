Boundary Commission Publishing New Proposals on November 8

The Boundary Commission has just informed English Members of Parliament they will be publishing their revised proposals for new constituency boundaries on Tuesday, November 8th , with MPs learning their fate a day in advance on the 7th.

“Please note that, although this is the Commission’s current intention, it reserves the right to revise that timetable if necessary.”

The consultation will then run for an extra month until December 5th, giving stakeholders an opportunity to object to any proposals. MPs being squeezed out will object.