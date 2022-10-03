Rees-Mogg Piles on Praise for Gove the ‘Tory Party’s Lord Mandelson’

Speaking at a fringe event for the Telegraph, Jacob Rees-Mogg has had some choice words for Michael Gove. Speculation has been growing that the former Levelling Up Secretary, not known for his loyalty, has been on manoeuvres with a public budget interventions and a packed fringe schedule of nine events. Mogg stayed true to his courteous nature, showering Gove with compliments, though couldn’t resist a jibe that his schedule of just nine fringe events was “a bit wet really”.

He then went on to add that Michael was:

“One of the cleverest men in politics, a very amiable figure who loves the art of politics. He’s the sort of Tory party’s version of Peter Mandelson, and I’ve always thought Peter Mandelson a good and intriguing part of public life”

Although Jacob’s words were kind, Guido isn’t quite sure Gove would be thrilled at the comparison to New Labour’s own Prince of Darkness…

Other highlights of Mogg’s chat with Chris Hope include an endorsement of grammar schools, Mogg revising his position on the constitutional need for personal electoral mandates and a persuasive defence of Boris Johnson’s competence. It was also good to see Jacob’s adherence to his own stylistic traditions…