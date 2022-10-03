Nadine Dorries Calls for General Election

Last night Penny Mordaunt claimed the Tories need to “modernise [its] mandate“, now Nadine Dorries has just said the quiet part out loud and called for a general election:

Widespread dismay at the fact that 3 years of work has effectively been put on hold. No one asked for this.

C4 sale, online safety, BBC licence feee review - all signed off by cabinet all ready to go, all stopped. If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country. https://t.co/xKtcnZyVYi — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 3, 2022

We appear to be at the “everybody losing their mind” stage of Conservative Party conference a day early.

Understandable now that much of Nadine’s work as Culture Secretary has now been kicked into the tall grass, she’s a tad upset…