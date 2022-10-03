Nadine Dorries Calls for General Election

Last night Penny Mordaunt claimed the Tories need to “modernise [its] mandate“, now Nadine Dorries has just said the quiet part out loud and called for a general election:

We appear to be at the “everybody losing their mind” stage of Conservative Party conference a day early.

Understandable now that much of Nadine’s work as Culture Secretary has now been kicked into the tall grass, she’s a tad upset…
mdi-account-multiple-outline Liz Truss Nadine Dorries
mdi-timer October 3 2022 @ 13:04 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments