Lynch Overheard Complaining About Rail Disruption

Rule number one at a party conference: check who you’re sitting next to before saying anything. Following yesterday’s disruptive train strikes, Mick Lynch has joined the Cabinet in Birmingham to speak at an Enough is Enough rally in the square around the corner. Unfortunately for Mick, his train seat on the way up was within earshot of a co-conspirator, who confidently informs Guido that the RMT Union General Secretary was overheard complaining about nothing other than… train delays. Sweet, sweet karma…