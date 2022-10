Kwasi Kwarteng has been pictured on front pages a lot this week what with a mini-maxi-budget and Rupa Huq dissing him, so you would think the Mirror’s picture desk would have little trouble recognising him, right? Kwasi had to put them right with a tweet...

Guido’s not sure who they illustrated the story with, it has however now been amended:

Kwasi’s the first black chancellor in British history, so not a great start for Black History Month at the Mirror…