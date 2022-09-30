UKIP Conference Star Guest Speaker Is…

The fun doesn’t stop when Tory Conference wraps up next week. After that, the nation’s attention turns to Skegness, where UKIP will hold its “best party conference yet” on 10th October. While it’s promising a star-studded line-up across the board, Guido couldn’t help noticing one of its top guest speakers set to steal the show: former LibDem MP Lembit Opik. To be fair to Lembit, having already been expelled from the LibDems last year for speaking at a “How to Stop the Lib Dems” meeting, maybe this shouldn’t be a surprise. Apparently joining UKIP is the answer…