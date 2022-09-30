Rehman Chishti Skipping Conference to Avoid Stealing Spotlight From Liz

With Rishi Sunak, David Davis, Sajid Javid and Mel Stride all pulling out of Tory Conference this weekend, hacks were already beginning to wonder if the trip to Birmingham will even be worth it. Now, sadly, another big beast has confirmed he’s out: Rehman Chishti isn’t going either. According to Adam Payne, the former Tory leadership hopeful – whose trailblazing two-day campaign changed the course of politics – confirmed he’s joining Rishi in skipping the conference to give Liz “space“:

“Having stood for leadership and having stepped up to serve in the transitional government, I am giving the PM and her chosen team space to set out their strategy for delivering for our country.”

While the whips’ office will be upset to lose another star player this weekend, this will surely give No.10 peace of mind. Wouldn’t want Rehman undermining Liz’s big moment…