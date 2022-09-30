Polls Overshadow Next Week’s Conference for Truss

Somehow polling for Liz Truss only seems to have got worse for Liz Truss following yesterday’s shock YouGov poll. New polling today all shows similar results to the 33 point Labour lead, with PeoplePolling putting it at 30%, Omnisis saying 32% and Techne coming in with 20%. The Ominsis poll is the most striking, with Labour’s 55% being their highest vote share since 2001. Though what really caught Guido’s attention were the responses given by the British public when asked about Liz Truss’s economic policies. You don’t have to be a psephologist to decipher this one…

Clearly more effort needs to be put into communicating a positive message. Taking a look into the tables, it’s difficult to spot a positive adjective. The most favourable responses for the government would almost certainly be the 12 people going with “dunno”, “idk”, “hmm” and “hmmm”…

A new YouGov snap poll also suggests a majority (51%) of Britons want Liz Truss to resign. The number goes up to 54% for Kwasi. Party conference starts this weekend…