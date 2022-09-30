OBR to Deliver Forecast Next Week, Chancellor Sticks to Publishing Late November

The highly-anticipated meeting between the OBR and government wrapped up after 48 minutes. The OBR says they’ll deliver an initial forecast on the October 7, however the government’s readout of the meeting sticks to the line that it will be published alongside Kwarteng’s medium-term growth plan on November 23.

• They discussed the process for the upcoming economic and fiscal forecast, which will be published on November 23, and the economic and fiscal outlook.

• The Prime Minister and Chancellor reaffirmed their commitment to the independent OBR and made clear that they value its scrutiny.”

The No. 10/Treasury read-out notably omits the OBR’s stated timetable of October 7. Guido can’t imagine backbench agitators and the opposition will accept that timetable lying down…
