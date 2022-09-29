WATCH: Rosie Duffield Will Quit Labour if Izzard Stands on All-Women Shortlist

Rosie Duffield told a Labour fringe meeting at conference that she’ll quit as a party MP if Labour allows Eddie Izzard to stand for a seat on an all-woman shortlist. A tweet reporting as much was covered by PinkNews, though Guido’s now managed to dig out said clip.

“I’m absolutely not the only Labour woman MP who will leave the party if Eddie Izzard gets a place on an all women’s shortlist.”

She also emphatically told the audience that Eddie Izzard is not a woman, and Labour MPs agree with her on that. Surprisingly, PinkNews didn’t report the massive round of applause Duffield received…