Sadiq Must Attend Police and Crime Committee… or Face Arrest

Sadiq Khan has been summonsed to the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee, to answer questions on the Winsor Review. The report, published last month, investigated the circumstances around Cressida Dick’s sacking. It found Sadiq committed an “abuse of power” and that the Met Commissioner had been “intimidated” and faced “political pressure“. Even worse for Sadiq, if he fails to attend the committee he could face up to 3 months in prison.

Susan Hall AM, Chairman of the Police and Crime Committee, added:

“The Sir Tom Winsor review has raised important questions about the circumstances under which the former Metropolitan Police Commissioner stood down. The London Assembly Police and Crime Committee has statutory powers to summons the Mayor, which we have used for the first time today. We believe that given the seriousness of the review’s findings, the Mayor needs to address the unanswered questions that have emerged.”

Sadiq is being summonsed under Section 33 of the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011. It’s the first time this has been used on a sitting mayor. When it comes to London crime, it seems Sadiq is leading by example…