Reshuffle Still Ongoing as Whips Struggle to Appoint PPSs

Astonishingly, it appears No. 10 and the Whips’ Office are still carrying out the reshuffle. After appointing all the proper ministers, Liz had to turn her attention to filling in bag-carrying PPS jobs – the first rung on the ladder of ministerial office. Guido had heard plenty of rumours that the government was struggling with the reshuffle process thanks to backbenchers turning down offers as they look to focus on their constituencies ahead of what will be a very challenging general election. Nevertheless, here are a few of the appointments so far:

Mark Fletcher – Chancellor

Paul Howell – Chief Secretary to Treasury

Gagan Mohindra – FCDO

James Sunderland – Health

Scott Benton – Education

Gareth Bacon – Justice

Luke Evans – BEIS

Richard Holden – Trade

Jerome Mayhew – DWP

Suzanne Webb has got the plum job of PM’s PPS, though there are typically two or three of those, so backbenchers still have hope. Official sources blame the delay on MPs being away for conference recess…