Post-Budget Polling Makes Grim Reading for Truss

The first polls to be conducted following Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget have been published, with both YouGov and findoutnow giving Labour a 17 point lead. The headline numbers are bad enough for Liz, even without the fact it marked a 9% increase on YouGov’s previous poll. Naturally the polls have not been well received on the Conservative backbenches. Backbenchers fear this is the start of a trend…

The deeper story isn’t so catastrophic for the Conservatives. Chris Curtis points out that the number of Con-Lab switchers was not statistically significant. This is important as switchers are more likely to stick around with new affiliations when an election comes round. Deltapoll also tells a less dramatic story, putting Labour gains at a more modest 3%, leaving them on 44% to the Conservatives’ 31% – still a double digit 13 point gap. Not a great prelude to their party conference for the Tories next week…