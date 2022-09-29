Chris Philp: “I’m Not Going to Comment on Every Tweet I’ve Ever Sent…”

While Liz hammered away at the same talking points across a dozen local radio stations, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp was busy on LBC trying to explain to Nick Ferrari what happened to his now-infamous tweet; the one in which he celebrated “sterling strengthening on the back of the new UK Growth plan“… only to then see it nosedive hours later. Anyone hoping to go back and find it will struggle, because he deleted it over the weekend. Apparently the new line is he “[won’t] comment on every tweet” he’s ever sent. Although Nick Ferrari was really only asking him to comment on one…