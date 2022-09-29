Burnham: “Constantly” Being Asked About Running for Labour Leader is Annoying

Andy Burnham has insisted it’s “an annoyance” to “constantly” answer questions about his totally non-existent Labour leadership ambitions. Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester this afternoon, Burnham ruled out standing in the upcoming Lancashire by-election, and vowed to see out his second term as Mayor of Greater Manchester. “I love what I’m doing”, he earnestly reassures listeners…

“My heart is in this job. I’m focused on it. It kind of has been an annoyance constantly to be asked about that. But I’ve never changed that script. I’ve always said I’d do a full second term and I will. I am very, very likely to stand for a third.”

Poor Andy. It must be really frustrating, especially when he seemingly spent every waking moment of Labour conference trying to make headlines…