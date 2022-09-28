Tory Conference’s Women-Focused Agenda

Preparing for his forthcoming trip up north, Guido had a flick through the Tory conference fringe guide last night. While most attention will undoubtedly be on: A) which MP has said the most provocative thing about the current economic predicament, and B) where’s the nearest drink, party organisers are clearly hoping for some productive discussions on policy and election strategy. Guido’s eye was caught by the 15.30 slot on Monday, which has an ironic double billing: #AskHerToStand clashing with a discussion about “Beaver fever”…

Conference organisers have clearly drawn inspiration from the Deputy PM’s WhatsApp…