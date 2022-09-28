Starmer Slams Huq’s Kwasi Comments as “Racist”

Sir Keir is refusing to let any incident overshadow the coverage of yesterday’s conference speech. He comprehensively threw former Labour colleague Rupa Huq under the bus this morning as he denounced her leaked comments as “racist, it was wrong.”

“She shouldn’t have said it, she will be dealt with and I’ll be absolutely clear it was racist.”

He clarifies it wasn’t his own personal decision to suspend the whip and launch an investigation, implying the Chief Whip took the decision. The Chief Whip whom, as Guido first revealed, is himself under investigation, albeit by the Commons Standards Commissioner…