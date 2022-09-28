Tony Gallagher Appointed Editor of The Times

“Dear all,

I am delighted to announce that Tony Gallagher is today appointed as editor of The Times.

Tony has a peerless record of leadership across Fleet St and, as deputy editor of The Times, he has shown tremendous skill, commitment and passion. I know he will approach the editorship with great energy and his dedication to journalism and exceptional storytelling will make him a great leader for the paper as it continues to evolve.

Tony joined The Times in 2020 as deputy editor and previously served as editor-in-chief of The Sun from 2015. He joined The Sun from the Daily Mail where he was deputy editor, and from 2009-2014 he was editor of the Daily Telegraph.

Tony and John Witherow, our newly appointed Chairman of Times Newspapers, will continue to report to me.”