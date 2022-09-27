Witherow Confirms Departure From Times

As expected, John Witherow has confirmed his departure as editor of The Times after a year-long illness. During his announcement to staff crowded around his office, he said his replacement will be announced tomorrow. No one expects his successor to be anyone other than deputy editor Tony Gallagher, after deputising for Witherow over the past 12 months. Michael Gove for deputy editor anyone?

In a statement from News UK, they confirm Witherow has been appointed chairman of the Times newspapers with immediate effect: