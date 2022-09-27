Witherow Confirms Departure From Times

As expected, John Witherow has confirmed his departure as editor of The Times after a year-long illness. During his announcement to staff crowded around his office, he said his replacement will be announced tomorrow. No one expects his successor to be anyone other than deputy editor Tony Gallagher, after deputising for Witherow over the past 12 months. Michael Gove for deputy editor anyone?
In a statement from News UK, they confirm Witherow has been appointed chairman of the Times newspapers with immediate effect:
Dear all,
John Witherow, editor of The Times since 2013, is today appointed Chairman of Times Newspapers Ltd. John will step down as editor with immediate effect.
I am delighted that John is staying with the business and that he will continue to share his wisdom with both the business and the editorial teams in this new role. John has been with News UK since 1980 and was previously editor of The Sunday Times from 1994-2013.
John’s contribution to The Times and The Sunday Times is unparalleled and, under John’s editorship, The Times confidently has some of the finest writers and the best journalism in Britain. John has overseen the transition from print to digital, ensuring that The Times is now a highly-creative, multi-channel media operation with a healthy digital subscription business.
I am exceedingly grateful for John’s exceptional leadership of The Times over the past 9 years and for his distinguished record as editor of The Sunday Times prior to that.”