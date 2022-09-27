WATCH: Metropolitan Police Chief Promises More Crime-Fighting, Less Knee-Taking

The new Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to make the Force do its job: cracking down on crime, rather than indulging in “symbolic gestures” like taking the knee. Appearing on LBC this morning, Rowley said he agreed with Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who published an open letter over the weekend ordering police chiefs to spend less time indulging in woke politics, and more time – wait for it – actually policing. Rowley got the message loud and clear:

“I’m more focused, frankly, on trust and crime. I think the issue for the police is about operating without fear or favour. We shouldn’t show allegiance to any political cause, whether it’s had 99% public support or 1% public support… I need to get the basics right, such as turning up to burglaries, and sadly I’m going to have to spend some time rooting out those officers who let us down […] corrupting our integrity, there’s racists and misogynists.”

Refreshing to hear, even if it is just basic common sense. Even ex-officers have slammed the Met in recent months for “losing its way” over this kind of thing. Crime rates won’t fall much if the police are too busy holding hands and singing Kumbaya…