Tory Chairman Calls on Starmer to Strip Huq of Whip

Newly-appointed Tory Chairman Jake Berry has written to Sir Keir calling on him to remove the party whip from Rupa Huq, following Guido’s revelations this lunchtime that she accused Kwasi Kwarteng of being “superficially” black. Berry’s letter calls on Starmer to join him in “unequivocally condemning these comments as nothing less than racist…”

“and that the Labour whip will be withdrawn from Rupa Huq as a consequence.”

The Guardian’s already approached Rupa, who boldly says “I stand by” the comments and doesn’t believe they require an apology. Guido approached Kwasi’s team, though it sounded like they had rather more pressing issues to be dealing with.

Read Berry’s letter in full below: