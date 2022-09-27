Cost of Living Crisis Hits Gina’s True & Fair Party

Given Gina Miller’s True & Fair Party is yet to stand any candidates, it’s tough to judge how her vanity project has gone down with the public. On the other hand, her party’s accounts, published last night, paints the picture of a business unprepared for a general election in the next two years. Companies House documents show Miller’s balance sheet has negative reserves as of 31 December 2021, the month before she launched. There was just one member of staff, made obvious by the shambolic party launch event…

The last we heard from Gina was her call for parties to scrap their conference Commons recess in light of the cost of living crisis. Party conferences are prime fundraising opportunities for parties. She should have considered having one…