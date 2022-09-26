NEW: Privileges Committee Rejects Lord Pannick’s Criticisms of Boris Stitch-Up

The Privileges Committee has, unsurprisingly, rejected Lord Pannick’s damning criticism of its ongoing investigation into whether Boris misled the House during Partygate. Committee figures already indicated they’d reject it, and now they’ve found the legal advice to back it up…

“The Committee rejects Lord Pannick’s criticisms… The Committee accepts the view of its impartial legal advisers and the Clerks that Lord Pannick’s opinion is founded on a systemic misunderstanding of the parliamentary process and misplaced analogies with the criminal law.”

The committee’s response also makes clear that they believe Lord Pannick’s opinion that this stitch-up could have a “chilling effect on Ministerial comments in the House” to be “wholly misplaced and itself misleading.” Read the report in full below…