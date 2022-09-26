GB News Head of Digital Becca Hutson Leaving

GB News’ Becca Hutson is stepping down as the channel’s Head of Digital. In an email sent to staff over the weekend, GB News CEO Angelos Frangopoulos announced Hutson is leaving in October, having first joined the channel as its sixth ever employee:

“Dear All,

I’m writing to let you know that our wonderful Head of Digital Becca Hutson is leaving GB News. Becca was our sixth ever employee and began building our digital media business from her kitchen in the depths of the pandemic. Since then, we’ve had more than 12 billion impressions globally. In just 15 months, GB News has had more digital hits than either Times Radio, LBC, or TalkRADIO/TV have ever had in their entire histories. Our innovations, led by her, have seen our competitors copy our style on many levels, from the way we tweet, to the structure of our YouTube channel and how we use TikTok.

Becca also hired a really talented digital team – now 15-strong after only six people at launch. We would not be where we are today without her energy, skill, and enormous hard work. Becca resigned early in the summer, giving us plenty of time to search for her replacement. We are in the process of finalising this appointment and will make an announcement early next month. Becca’s last day with us will be October 21, so I look forward to joining you all then to bid her a fond farewell and thank you.

Best,

Angelos”