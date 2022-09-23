Prime Time Schedule Revamp Dumps “The News Desk”

Guido has the new autumn schedule for Talk TV. To no one’s surprise Tom Newton Dunn’s “The News Desk” has been scrapped. The new line up seems far more like an ITV schedule:

Jeremy Kyle gets the warm-up spot for Piers Morgan. With his old show often getting less than a five-figure audience, sometimes not even registering a measurable audience, Tom is putting a positive gloss on getting the late night shift:

“First Edition is a really exciting opportunity to redefine what a flagship evening news programme looks like. We want to produce a news hour that not just looks back on the day, but sets the agenda and looks forward into tomorrow, with the help of the next day’s newspaper first editions and a full paper review. With TalkTV’s own growing reporting cadre, and the world beating journalism across News UK’s titles, we are brilliantly placed to do this.”

So it is another paper review show.