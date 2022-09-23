+++Mini-Budget Live Blog+++

Stick with Guido for live updates of Kwasi’s mini-budget announcements. Stay tuned…

Price of Energy

Government freezes household energy bills at £2,500

Government will subsidise wholesale energy prices for businesses

Total cost of energy package for 6 months from October will be approximately £60 billion

Inflation

Government plan will reduce peak inflation by 5%

Chancellor: Bank of England independence is “sacrosanct”

Growth

Government will focus on growth target of 2.5%

Barriers to Enterprise

Government will bring forward bill to unpick regulation and launch a review into decision making

Increase disposal of government land to build more homes

Government will remove cap on bankers’ bonuses

Strikes

Government will impose minimum service levels on striking industries

Will legislate for any pay offers be put to a member vote

Investment zones

Growth needs to be targeted to individual areas, so government is introducing investment zones.

Zones will have reduced business rates and planning regulation.

Tax

Tax is “central to solving the riddle of growth”

Planned rise in corporation tax is cancelled, it will remain at 19%

Annual investment allowance will not fall to £200,000 as planned, will remain at £1 million

“we need to embed tax simplification into the heart of government”

Office of tax simplification abolished, tax simplification mandated in all government departments

IR35 rules changed: 2017 and 2021 reforms scrapped

Planned increases in duty for beer, wine and spirits cancelled

VAT free shopping for overseas visitors

Increases to National Insurance contributions cancelled

Stamp duty threshold raised from £125,000 to £250,000; for first time buyers it will rise from £300,000 to 425,000.

Kwasi will abolish the highest 45% rate of income income tax. Top rate now 40%.

Basic rate of income tax cut to 19% from April

Ahead of Kwasi’s statement:

FTSE 100 is at 7,120

£/$ 1.1163

£/€ 1.1435

10 year gilt yield 3.49%